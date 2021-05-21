An overturned truck caused backup on White Horse Road over I-85

newsbreak-logo
By Freeman Stoddard
FOX Carolina
Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Officials responded to an overturned truck on White Horse Road over I-85 that is causing traffic delays. Troopers from the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) said that there was no injuries to the driver and a heavy duty tow truck was called to get the truck upright. They add that traffic is currently being detoured to I-85.

