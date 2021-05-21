newsbreak-logo
John Krasinski Got Obsessed With This Snack Food During Quarantine So Much That Emily Blunt Had To Intervene

Just Jared
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to John Krasinski, Emily Blunt dropped a not so subtle hint to tell him he had gained a bit of weight during their quarantine period. During his appearance on The Late Show this week, the 41-year-old actor opened up about how his food obsession during quarantine had turned into a little problem and how Emily didn’t waste time in telling him.

