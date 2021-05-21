John Krasinski Got Obsessed With This Snack Food During Quarantine So Much That Emily Blunt Had To Intervene

The upside is that Emily Blunt doesn’t think that a role in the MCU is beneath her, but it does sound as though she’s not that interested in playing Sue Storm of the Fantastic Four. Hey, that’s easy to respect, right? She’s not against playing a role and might look for something that might be right up her alley so to speak, but as of now, it does sound as though she might be trying to tell anyone and everyone that asks that her role as Sue is due more to fan-casting than any actual planning. Being one of those that thinks she would actually play a decent role as Sue, it’s hard to hear that she doesn’t really want it, but there are a lot of ladies out there in show business that could possibly fit the bill. It does sound as though John Krasinski is still open to the idea of being cast as Reed Richards, but again, nothing has been set at this time, and the only thing that anyone knows is that the Fantastic Four are coming at some point, but without any added information it’s tough to say what’s going to happen with the movie. A lot of people actually want to see John Cena as Ben Grimm, aka The Thing, and Zac Efron as Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch. But as far as a villain goes, and whether or not the origin story needs to be told yet again, it’s fair to say that we don’t really know much of anything other than that the movie will be appearing near the end of Phase 4. Apart from that, fans are left to speculate at this time since the rumors and gossip that’s been flying around has been all fan-generated really, given that the MCU isn’t going that far with it except to say that the movie is coming.