newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Youtube

How The 9/11 Tragedy Changed Friends

By Shane O'Neill
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The September 11, 2001 terror attack is and will forever remain one of the worst tragedies to ever befall the United States. Between the destruction of the World Trade Center in New York City and the attack on the Pentagon in Washington D.C., nearly 3,000 individuals lost their lives, and numerous others suffered from extensive injuries — many of which have still not healed nearly two decades later. To honor the memories of those killed on 9/11, we must never forget the horrors of that Tuesday and the fallout from it.

www.looper.com
Looper

Looper

14K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Cage
Person
Matt Leblanc
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Lisa Kudrow
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airport Security#9 11#Tragedies#Tragedy#Changed#Destruction#Drama#Never Forget#The World Trade Center#Friends#Pentagon#Mind#Attack#Time#Fallout#Bombs#Extensive Injuries#Stand#Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Air Travel
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Terrorism
Related
TV SeriesCanton Repository

The One with a Poll Question: Which NBC 'Friend's' character are you?

The long-awaited reunion of NBC's "Friends" with the six original cast members will debut on HBO Max on May 27. Matt LeBlanc, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer reunite on the sitcom's iconic stage on the Warner Bros. Studio lot, USA Today's Kelly Lawler wrote.
TV SeriesRefinery29

Here’s Where Canadians Can Watch the Friends Reunion

The one where Canadians can watch Friends. After what feels like the longest wait of all time, Friends: The Reunion. The reunion special, which will premiere 17 years after the hit sitcom ended in May 2004, has been on everyone’s watch lists since it was announced in February 2020. The show was initially meant to be filmed over two days in March 2020, but after being delayed due to COVID (of course), was rescheduled for this year.
CelebritiesEW.com

Lisa Kudrow felt she was a fit to play Rachel on Friends, and an online quiz backs her up

Friends could have looked very different if Lisa Kudrow had been cast as the character most like her. Spoiler alert: It wasn't Phoebe. According to a Buzzfeed quiz, Kudrow is much more like Rachel, the perfectly coiffured character played by Jennifer Aniston. Kudrow shared insight into her answers and details on the upcoming reunion special airing on HBO Max during an interview with The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.
TV & VideosPosted by
iHeartRadio

11 Of The Most Iconic Moments From 'Friends'

Though Friends has been off the air longer than it was on, the beloved sitcom remains one of the most popular television series of all time. Thanks to reruns and streaming, the show has continued to find new and devoted fans over the past seventeen years. All of the jokes, gags and heartwarming moments live on in a way few series experience. There are too many to count, of course, but here are some of the most iconic moments from Friends:
TV Seriesheatworld

Friends: The Reunion – how to watch it in the UK

Despite being announced over a year ago in February 2020, the much-anticipated Friends reunion still hasn’t made it to our screens after filming was delayed during the coronavirus pandemic. There is good news though as the one-off special was finally filmed last month and is set to be broadcast in...
TV SeriesElite Daily

9 Friends-Inspired Experiences You Can Participate In Ahead Of The Reunion Special

Friends: The Reunion isn’t the only long overdue reunion on its way. You and your besties are planning a little get-together of your own in anticipation of the HBO Max special. Since this may be the first time you’re all seeing each other as a group in more than a year, it’s got to be as epic as the Friends cast coming together again. Be inspired by the OG Central Perk crew by doing one of the many Friends TV show-inspired experiences and events leading up to the premiere on Thursday, May 27.
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Lisa Kudrow took a 'Friends' quiz — guess which character she is

Lisa Kudrow might have played Phoebe in the hit series "Friends," but it turns out the actor is much more of a Rachel in real life. The 57-year-old appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" this week and during her interview, she revealed that she had taken one of those fun Buzzfeed quizzes that determines which "Friends" character you're most like. She also said that she was a bit surprised when the results said that her personality was similar to Jennifer Aniston's character, Rachel.
Religionweaa.org

'Notes On Grief' Makes Visceral The Experience Of Death And Grieving

The lament, a lyrical outpouring of sorrow, is one of the oldest and most universal art forms, with The Lament for Sumer and Ur dating back 4,000 years to ancient Sumer. Across time and cultures, the lament has been seen in The Illiad and the Hindu Vedas, Beowulf and the Christian Bible. It has been seen in the operas of Monteverdi and Purcell, the music of Mozart and Rossini. The lament permeates the piobaireachd music of Scotland. And for millenia, the lament has characterized African mourning traditions, from the Bantu in the East to the Igbo in the West.
Beauty & Fashionlaconiadailysun.com

Matthew Perry launches Friends-inspired merchandise

Matthew Perry has launched a line of limited-edition merchandise inspired by his 'Friends' character. The 51-year-old actor filmed a long-awaited 'Friends' reunion in April, and to mark the fact the HBO special will air next week, he's launched a clothing line, which includes T-shirts and sweatshirts for adults, as well as items for babies and pets.
TV SeriesPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

‘Friends’ Reunion: Check Out the First Photos From the Show

It’s been 17 years since Friends went off the air. The upcoming reunion special on HBO Max isn’t just their first show together since 2004 — it’s basically the first time the six Friends stars — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer — have been in the same room together since then. According to Schwimmer, while smaller groups of the actors might see each other in the intervening years, the reunion was the first time they had all been together (besides one other get-together about nine years ago) in all that time. It’s a true reunion.
TV Seriesgeekculture.co

Friends: The Reunion Premieres Exclusively On HBO GO & HBO MAX On 27 May

OH. MY. GOD. Friends: The Reunion Special has been highly anticipated by fans far and wide ever since the comedy series wrapped up in 2004. Having locked down a US HBO Max release on 27 May, fans in Asia have been feeling a little bit left out. Now, Southeast Asian fans can join in the fun and catch Friends: The Reunion Special on the same day and time as the U.S. release too.
CelebritiesFox News

Matthew Perry: A look back at the ups-and-downs of the 'Friends' actor's life

In the 1990s, Matthew Perry was one of the biggest actors on television thanks to his role in "Friends." Though he was a lauded figure in Hollywood, the star, now 51, was also known for struggling with substance abuse during the peak of his fame – so much so that he’s said he has no memory of filming certain episodes of the hit sitcom.
CelebritiesNew York Post

Lisa Kudrow on the ‘Friends’ reunion and which guest star shocked her

She’ll be there for you. The hotly anticipated “Friends” reunion special, which hits HBO Max on Thursday, May 27, was “emotional” to film, Lisa Kudrow said. “It was every emotion,” Kudrow, 57, told the Post. “It was a lot of laughing and then real blubbering — which, I don’t know if that will be in there, but the puffy eyes are in there, so that’s good. It was an emotionally exhausting and great few days.”
TV SeriesThe Independent

Friends reunion: Official trailer drops for anticipated comeback show

HBO Max has unveiled the official full trailer for the upcoming Friends reunion. Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry are all see in the video returning to the sitcom’s original set in Burbank, California. “Does Courteney still have her lines written on the...