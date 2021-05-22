Friday's vaccination updates: Vermilion County reports 106 new cases overnight; Community saliva testing at State Farm Center? UI 'working out details to make this a reality'

If you have kids aged 3-17, the Champaign County Forest Preserve District has an in person option for them. Preschoolers and a parent or guardian can try out Nature Explorers on June 2nd and 9th from 9:30 to 11 a.m., where they will hear a story, go on a hike, and do some hands-on activities. The first session is at Homer Lake, and the second is at Lake of the Woods.