Oklahoma State

OSDH reports still 13 active COVID-19 cases in LeFlore County

By David Seeley
Poteau Daily News & Sun
 1 day ago

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on its website Friday afternoon that the number of active COVID-19 cases in LeFlore County still is at 13. As of Friday afternoon, the active cases were: Poteau — 4, Spiro — 4, Bokoshe — 1, Cameron — 1, Heavener — 1, Pocola — 1, Shady Point — 1.

#Covid 19#State Department#Health Department#Osdh#Oklahomans#Leflore County#Active Covid 19 Cases#Deaths#Pushmataha County#Latimer County#Complications
