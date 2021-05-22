newsbreak-logo
Champion horse mystery in the Gulf angers Poles

Cover picture for the articlePurebred Arabian horses - spirited, fast and graceful - are treasured possessions for Gulf sheikhs and other rich collectors. And Poland, which breeds some of the finest, is anxious to get one back from Saudi Arabia. Encarina, a four-year-old mare, should have returned last August to the world-famous Janow Podlaski...

