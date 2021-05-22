newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Nearly half of all Oahu regions have million-dollar median home prices

By Janis L. Magin
Posted by 
Pacific Business News
Pacific Business News
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Oahu’s overall median price has been rising toward the $1 million mark each month this year, reaching an all-time high of $950,000 in March.

www.bizjournals.com
Pacific Business News

Pacific Business News

Honolulu, HI
863
Followers
1K+
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pacific Business News provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/pacific
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Median Home Prices#March#All Time High
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Place
Oahu
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real EstateHousing Wire

Home prices increase in 75% of Opportunity Zones

A recent report from ATTOM Data Solutions found that median home prices increased in 75% of the country’s “Opportunity Zones” — economically distressed communities that may qualify for tax deferment — year over year in the first quarter of 2021. In two-thirds of all Opportunity Zones, prices rose at least 10%.
Real Estateazbigmedia.com

Report: Half of homes are now selling above list price

A record high of 50% of homes sold for above their list price during the four weeks ending May 16, according to a new report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. This marks an increase of 23 percentage points from the same period a year earlier. Below are...
California Stateworldpropertyjournal.com

California Median Home Prices Hit Record High $800,000 in April

The California Association of Realtors reported this week that heated market conditions and a shortage of homes for sale continued to put upward pressure on home prices in California, driving the state's median price above the $800,000 benchmark for the first time ever in April 2021, as home sales soared from last year's pandemic-level lows.
Portland, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

Portland home buyers have few choices: Pay more than asking price or wait until more properties are for sale. Median sale price jumps $12,000 in a month

Portland area home shoppers continue to be punished by relentless competition for a historically low level of residential properties for sale. Well-priced homes can quickly receive multiple offers as the line of hopeful buyers, some who have been outbid several times, grows longer. The gridlock is compounded by potential sellers...
Real Estatenationalmortgageprofessional.com

National Median Home-Sale Price Hits New Record In April

The national median of home-sale price hit an all-time record $370,528 in April, up 22% from 2020, according to a new Redfin report. April also made history with a record low number of homes for sale, a record sales time of 19 days, and a record high 49% of homes sold above their list price. The average sale-to-list ratio, a measure of how close homes are selling to their asking prices, also hit a record high of 101.6%.
Massachusetts Statebostonagentmagazine.com

Massachusetts median home price tops $500,000 for first time ever

Massachusetts home and condo sales hit new records in April and for the first time, the median single-family home price surpassed $500,000. After home sales plunged in the second quarter of 2020 due to COVID uncertainties, activity in the state’s single-family home and condo market showed no signs of slowing down last month, according to the Warren Group’s April Massachusetts Sales Report.
Real Estatesouthfloridaagentmagazine.com

RE/MAX: Recordbreaking median home sales price climbs again in April

A month after topping $300,000 for the first time, median home sales prices continued their upward climb, rising to $320,000 in April, RE/MAX said, citing its national housing report. At the same time, a home’s days on the market fell six days to just 32 — also a record in...
Leander, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

Median price of a Leander-Cedar Park home surpasses $500K

Central Texas continues to see residential home prices rise one year after the stay-at-home orders were implemented. In April, home sales in the Austin Round-Rock metropolitan statistical area hit a record, increasing 37.2% year over year to 3,604 sales, while the median sales price rose 41.6% year over year to an all-time high of $460,000, according to April Austin Board of Realtors data.
San Diego County, CANBC San Diego

SD Median Home Price Surges $25,000 in a MONTH

The median price of an existing, single-family detached home in San Diego County rose to $825,120 in April, an increase from $800,000 a month ago, mirroring a spike across California that brought the state's median price above the $800,000 benchmark for the first time, a real estate group said Monday.
Real EstateMotley Fool

Home Prices Climb 16.2%: Median Home Sale Price Is Now $319,200

Homes have gotten more expensive, and it's putting buyers in a tough spot. There's been a record-low level of housing inventory on the market over the past number of months. That's been a source of frustration for many buyers -- not just because of that limited selection, but because it's also driven the cost of buying a home upward in a very meaningful way.