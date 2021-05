People say college is one of the best times of your life, and honestly, they're not wrong. (Don't worry, it's not all downhill post-grad, adult responsibilities are just...different.) In addition to parties, making new friends, dating, traveling, and, you know, doing the whole learning-and-expanding-your-mind thing, college is also a great time to start working on your financial literacy skills if you haven't already. Even if you're relying on the bank of Mom and Dad to cover big expenses like rent and tuition (lucky you!), you can (okay, should) still learn how to make smart money choices.