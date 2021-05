A federal judge on Monday upheld $30,000 in fines against a Florida retiree who failed to cut his grass while attending to a dying relative out of state. As Carey Wedler reported for FEE in 2019, the defendant, Jim Ficken, was fined $500 a day over code violations on his Dunedin home. Ficken’s first “violation” came when he left Florida to care for his dying mother in South Carolina. Following the death of his mother, Ficken arranged to have a man cut his lawn, but the man died while Ficken was in South Carolina attending to his mother’s estate.