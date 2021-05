LOUISVILLE, K.Y. – Virginia Tech softball is on to the semifinals at the ACC Tournament following a 4-1 win over Notre Dame in Thursday’s quarterfinal. The Hokies (33-12, 23-11 ACC) got a complete game from the ACC Pitcher of the Year Keely Rochard (25-7) who got the win after allowing just four hits and no earned runs to the Irish (31-13, 20-10 ACC). The junior struck out seven batters, including a swinging strikeout to get out of a bases-loaded jam without allowing a run in the fifth inning.