If you’re in search of an affordable, family friendly hotel at the heart of Ao Nang, Bluesotel is an ideal choice. The inviting and modern hotel is perfect for relaxing stays while exploring the Krabi area. We loved our spacious pool access room which incorporated stylish and minimal design and plush comfortable bedding. The main pool is the ideal sanctuary after a long day at the beach or island hopping in the nearby area, and we loved relaxing at Cafe de Blue for generous breakfasts and quiet dinners. You are only a few minutes walk to Ao Nang Beach and a plethora of eateries and tour operators which will ensure you have a fun filled trip. In house services include an on-site spa and fitness centre as well as plenty of local information from their front desk. The staff are all inviting and attentive ready to accommodate any personal requests to ensure you and your family are comfortable throughout your stay.