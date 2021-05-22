newsbreak-logo
North Freeze Dry gets approval to build new facility

By Zach Hacker
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA project that will bring more than 50 new jobs to Little Falls is set to move forward. The Little Falls City Council unanimously approved a resolution Monday, to create a tax increment financing (TIF) district for North Freeze Dry, LLC. The new company is a joint venture of Barrett Petfood Innovations and Anchor Ingredients and will include an 87,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in northeast Little Falls.

