Asian-Inspired Mango Avocado Ceviche (Vegan, Gluten-Free)

Mango Custard (for beginners) Take four tablespoons of custard powder and mix it in 1/2 cup of room temperature milk. Mix this well with a whisk until it is smooth. ensure there are no lumps. In a thick bottom pan add 11/2 cup of milk. To this add 1/3 cup of sugar and bring it boil. Stir occasionally to ensure that the sugar is well dissolved. Turn the flam low and add the custard mixture while stirring continuously. Cook for two to three minutes on a low head and ensure that the mixture is smooth and has no lumps. Take this off the fire and add a cup of thick mango puree. Now place this back on fire and cook for a minute scraping the sides of the pan. Pour this mixture into serving bowls or small glass jars. Refrigerate till it has set. Top with chunks of mango and mint leaves.