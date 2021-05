IRVING, TX—Call her a quick study. Despite the fact this was just her third year in the sport, Haylie Jaffe has already won a national championship in freestyle wrestling. This past weekend, Jaffe competed in the USA Wrestling Women’s National Championships at the Irving Convention Center in Irving, TX, where she took home the crown at 58 kilos in the U15 division. The title earns her a spot on the U15 National Team, and she will represent Team USA at the U15 Pan American Games in Mexico City this coming October.