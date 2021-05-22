newsbreak-logo
Top prospect Carroll facing 'long road' back

MLB
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs he begins the long road back from shoulder surgery, D-backs top prospect Corbin Carroll is at peace with what happened and what lies ahead. Carroll, Arizona's No. 1 prospect and MLB Pipeline's No. 37 overall prospect, sustained a shoulder injury while hitting a home run for High-A Hillsboro on May 10. On the follow-through of his swing, Carroll sustained a posterior capsular avulsion and a labrum tear. It required surgery, which was performed this past week by team doctor Gary Waslewski.

