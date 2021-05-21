newsbreak-logo
Video Games

Knockout City Review – Dodgeball Delight

By Brian Shea
Game Informer Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStepping onto the court for a dodgeball match used to either fill you with excitement or dread depending on where you stood in the gym-class pecking order. The same could be said of multiplayer shooters, as poorly matchmade games deliver feast or famine results based on your level of skill. Knockout City masterfully combines the best from both dodgeball and multiplayer shooters to create an experience that is frantic, fun, and welcoming to players of all skill levels.

