Knockout City Review – Dodgeball Delight

When the original NieR first released in April of 2010, critics were not kind to it. The game was swamped with middling review scores, with many critics citing repetitive combat, tedious side quests, drab environments, and excessive backtracking. Despite this, NieR garnered a sizeable cult following, as many fell in love with its emotional, layered story that often bucked the conventions of the gaming medium. This positive response was strong enough that it contributed to the creation of NieR: Automata, a sequel that became a surprise hit both critically and commercially, and NieR Replicant Ver. 1.22474487139, a remake of the original game with added featured and refined combat mechanics. What makes the success of NieR so fascinating is that it happened largely in spite of its gameplay, which even diehard fans of the game admit is not its strong suit. Whether intended or not, NieR makes a strong case that good gameplay is not everything, especially if a game has larger goals in mind.