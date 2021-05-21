Northwest, Western to send athletes to track and field championships

Northwest senior Reese Smith, far right, was named the regional track athlete of the year. Photo courtesy of Northwest Athletics

Northwest Missouri State sophomore Reece Smith was named the USTFCCCA Central Region Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year on Friday.

It’s the first time a Bearcat has earned the award during the outdoor season.

Smith set a new Northwest record in the 5,000-meter run while also running a Division II automatic qualifying time in the 3,000-meter steeplechase for the second fastest time in Northwest history in the event. Smith ranks third in Bearcat history in the 1,500.

Smith will compete in the steeplechase at the NCAA Division II National Outdoor Championships next weekend in Allendale, Michigan, along with 12 other Bearcats. The Bearcats will send six men and seven women, the largest contingent in the last 20 years.

Smith will be joined by javelin thrower Dakota Schmidt and the 4x400 team of Federico Crisci, Prince Griffin, Caelon Harkey and Tyrell Maddox.

On the women’s side, Hiba Mahgoub will come in the 200 and 400, as well as the 4x400 with Tiffany Hughey, Quincy McSweeney and Randi Overkamp. Bailey Blake qualified in the 800 and will compete alongside McSweeney. Kaylee Harp and Olivia Settlefield will be alternates in the 4x400.

Missouri Western junior Hanna Williams will also become the Griffons’ first two-time national championship competitor in the 400.

Williams has run the 400 just three times this season as she won the event at the Mule Relays with a time of 55.77. She placed third at the MIAA Championships with a time of 56.07 and then was second last week at UNK with that time of 55.22.

She also qualified for the NCAA National Championships in 2019 and finished 16th in her first appearance.

