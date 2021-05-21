What's behind Palestinian frustration with Mahmoud Abbas?
When a ceasefire after recent Israeli aggression was reached on May 20, people in the Palestinian territories, West Bank and Gaza celebrated it widely. The next morning, the al Aqsa compound in east Jerusalem echoed with a crowd of Palestinians chanting: “The people want to overthrow (the president)”. They were, of course, referring to the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. The Fatah party that he leads dominates the Palestinian Authority (PA) government and only exercises limited autonomy.www.trtworld.com