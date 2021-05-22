newsbreak-logo
San Francisco, CA

TRC and Marvel Announce RNG Development Support Partnership

By PRWeb
SFGate
 1 day ago

WINDSOR, Conn. (PRWEB) May 21, 2021. TRC, a digitally powered and environmentally focused global firm and the Marvel Power Group (“Marvel”) a San Francisco-based clean energy advisory platform, have teamed up to offer a full suite of development and off-take contracting services to the Renewable Natural Gas (“RNG”) industry. As the market focuses on alternate energy sources and seeks near-term, commercialized solutions, the joint companies see an opportunity to accelerate the pace of project growth and actualization.

