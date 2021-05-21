Kaavia James Valentino purse | Black America Web

There were a lot of iconic trends born in the ‘60s: mini skirts, go-go boots, and tie-dye, among others. And still today, many of them go in and out of style every few years, proving the decade’s lasting ability to stay relevant, no matter how long ago it may seem. That doesn’t just apply to fashion, either; popular beauty looks from the era are frequently recreated, even in 2021. In fact, one of the 1960s’ defining styles is in the process of making a comeback as we speak. You may know it as the flipped-out bob — and Gabrielle Union played a part in accelerating its inevitable return just this week.