"I think that a woman dressed in red is always magnificent" Valentino Garavani ounce said. According to the emperor himself, the order of his empire came from Garavani's power color, red. Garavani opened his atelier in late 1959 with the idea of creating modern, feminine clothes with his debut Spring/Summer collection in 1959 featuring the red dress that started his reign, the Fiesta dress in red tulle. The draping skills of the debut cocktail dress accredited to his apprenticeship experience of Parisian Haute Couture at the age of 19 under Jean Desses, Christian Dior, and Guy Laroche creating three dimensional appliques and manipulation techniques of fabric. The party dress made him an instant success foreshadowed the iconic red, the shade resembling the bright red of a poppy flower became known in fashion as Valentino red to the world. Later collections with bows, ruffles, flowers, lace, and embroideries in the finest shade of red.