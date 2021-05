Mare of Easttown Episode 4 “Poor Sisyphus” ends on a shocking reveal: Katie Bailey (Caitlin Houlahan) is alive. Not only that, but she’s been living “Room“-style, locked away in an unidentified male’s home for the last year. The revelation that Katie is not dead, as believed, but being held hostage blows the plot of Mare of Easttown wide open. For over a year, Mare Sheehan (Kate Winslet) has been haunted by her inability to solve the mystery of what happened to Katie Bailey. Now that we know Katie’s alive, does that mean Mare’s close to solving the case? And what does this have to do with the death of Erin McMenamin (Cailee Spaeny)? What does the Katie Bailey reveal at the end of Mare of Easttown Episode 4 mean for the rest of the series?