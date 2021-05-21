newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafayette County, MO

McDowell resigns as Lafayette football coach

By Brandon Zenner News-Press NOW
Posted by 
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OqXbQ_0a7YXZcf00
Lafayette football coach Eric McDowell announced his resignation Friday. File photo | News-Press NOW

Lafayette football coach Eric McDowell announced he will be stepping down following 12 years with the Irish program.

The Missouri Western alum and three-year head coach announced the news in a Twitter statement Friday.

“Thank you Northside community for the last 12 years. My family and I feel so blessed to have been able to be apart of so many amazing families and successes,” McDowell said. “Thank you for all your support through the years. We will take with us some great memories and will always have Irish green in our hearts.”

McDowell didn’t indicate what his next landing spot would but did send his best wishes to current and former players.

McDowell was promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach in June 2018 after Bart Hardy stepped away from the position to become Lafayette’s assistant principal. McDowell is a Savannah alum and a member of the Missouri Western Athletics Hall of Fame after an All-American career. He broke the career sacks record and was named one of the nation’s top players in 2003.

He started his coaching journey at Mid-Buchanan and Benton before working nine years under Paul Woolard and Hardy.

The Irish went 16-14 in McDowell’s three seasons, including a 7-3 mark in 2018. Lafayette was 5-5 in ‘19 and just 4-6 this past season, though the Irish defeated Savannah for their first district win since the 2017 campaign.

Lafayette officials didn’t provide News-Press NOW with a comment.

0:41

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xiE5J_0a7YXZcf00
  • Updated 23 hrs ago

1:49

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lJ1Ev_0a7YXZcf00
  • Updated May 21, 2021

2:58

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IxQXH_0a7YXZcf00
St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph, MO
273
Followers
112
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for St. Joseph News-Press

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lafayette County, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Lafayette County, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Coaching#American Football#Offensive Coordinator#Irish#All American#Mid Buchanan#Lafayette Officials#Northside Community#Green#Stepping Down
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Chillicothe, MOPosted by
St. Joseph News-Press

Lafayette riding passion, execution into Class 4 quarterfinals

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — Jayden Little doesn’t hide how he felt about his Lafayette Fighting Irish baseball team coming into the 2021 season. “We knew coming into this year we were good,” Little said. “We never overlooked any team we came across. We easily could’ve overlooked (Chillicothe in Tuesday’s Class 4 sectional), but we just decided to step on the gas the whole time.”
Chillicothe, MOkchi.com

Lady Hornets Soccer Beats Lafayette

The Chillicothe Lady Hornets soccer team beat St Joseph Lafayette 5-0. Lucy Reeter, Juliann Gabrielson, Allison Ishmael Makayla Vance, and Hailee Williams each had a goal. Reeter had three assists, Gabrielson and Rylee Washburn each had assists. Chillicothe is now 13-6 overall and 4-2 in conference play.
Lafayette County, MOnewspressnow.com

Irish rally for blowout win

Lafayette head coach Matt Jansen warned his team before Thursday’s that they needed to treat the 1-17 Center Hornets like they would treat Benton. But kids will be kids, and the Irish found themselves down 9-0 in the first inning. Lafayette rallied from a slow start to score 24 unanswered...
Lafayette County, MOkq2.com

Lafayette routes Benton in city showdown

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The southsider’s of Benton hosted the northsider’s of Lafayette Tuesday afternoon in a city and MEC showdown with the Irish cruising the by Cardinals 16-3. This was a rematch from earlier in the season in which the Cardinals won in extras 10-7. Benton will travel to Kansas City to take on Pembroke Hill Wednesday and Lafayette will host Center high school out of Kansas City Thursday.