McDowell resigns as Lafayette football coach

Lafayette football coach Eric McDowell announced his resignation Friday.

Lafayette football coach Eric McDowell announced he will be stepping down following 12 years with the Irish program.

The Missouri Western alum and three-year head coach announced the news in a Twitter statement Friday.

“Thank you Northside community for the last 12 years. My family and I feel so blessed to have been able to be apart of so many amazing families and successes,” McDowell said. “Thank you for all your support through the years. We will take with us some great memories and will always have Irish green in our hearts.”

McDowell didn’t indicate what his next landing spot would but did send his best wishes to current and former players.

McDowell was promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach in June 2018 after Bart Hardy stepped away from the position to become Lafayette’s assistant principal. McDowell is a Savannah alum and a member of the Missouri Western Athletics Hall of Fame after an All-American career. He broke the career sacks record and was named one of the nation’s top players in 2003.

He started his coaching journey at Mid-Buchanan and Benton before working nine years under Paul Woolard and Hardy.

The Irish went 16-14 in McDowell’s three seasons, including a 7-3 mark in 2018. Lafayette was 5-5 in ‘19 and just 4-6 this past season, though the Irish defeated Savannah for their first district win since the 2017 campaign.

Lafayette officials didn’t provide News-Press NOW with a comment.

Updated 23 hrs ago

Updated May 21, 2021

