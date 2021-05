At the pace with which Americans are getting vaccinated and businesses are opening, people are itching to enjoy summer 2021. However, we shouldn’t overlook important things like car safety as we hit the road in record numbers. Because pickup trucks tend to have less interior space than SUVs, drivers may be tempted to allow passengers to sit in the bed. But before you do, it’s a good idea to know the laws concerning passengers — particularly children — riding in the bed of a pickup truck.