CDC and vaccine companies differ if a booster coronavirus vaccine will be necessary

Hard to believe, but even Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has a boss, and that man is Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health. Collins, who led the Human Genome Project, has been studying COVID-19 alongside his team, and appeared on Meet the Press with host Chuck Todd to deliver some good news and some worrying news about the pandemic, including discussion of a "serious risk." Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs Your Illness is Actually Coronavirus in Disguise.