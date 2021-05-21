newsbreak-logo
Public Health

CDC and vaccine companies differ if a booster coronavirus vaccine will be necessary

By Allison Harris
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Dr. Anthony Fauci says vaccinated Americans would “not necessarily” need to get booster shots this fall for further protection from COVID-19. Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, told CBS “This Morning” on Friday that scientists would be tracking data on the virus and possible variants. He says it was still “possible” an additional shot would be needed later this year to ward off possible infection.

PharmaceuticalsNature.com

Pfizer COVID vaccine protects against worrying coronavirus variants

Data from Qatar provide strongest evidence yet that COVID-19 vaccines can stop strains thought to pose a threat to immunization efforts. Qatar’s second wave of COVID-19 was a double whammy. In January, after months of relatively few cases and deaths, the Gulf nation saw a surge driven by the fast-spreading B.1.1.7 variant, which was first identified in the United Kingdom. Weeks later, the B.1.351 strain, which is linked to reinfections and dampened vaccine effectiveness, took hold.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Gave This "Worrying" Warning

Hard to believe, but even Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has a boss, and that man is Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health. Collins, who led the Human Genome Project, has been studying COVID-19 alongside his team, and appeared on Meet the Press with host Chuck Todd to deliver some good news and some worrying news about the pandemic, including discussion of a "serious risk." Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs Your Illness is Actually Coronavirus in Disguise.
Public HealthThe Hill

Herd immunity for the coronavirus is unlikely, experts warn

The New York Times reports that the new virus variants make it harder to reach herd immunity. Anthony Fauci and experts say 80 percent of the U.S. has to be vaccinated. Thirty percent of adults don’t want to get vaccinated, making full vaccination impossible to achieve. Experts in the public...
PharmaceuticalsCleveland News - Fox 8

Fauci: Vaccinated Americans may ‘not necessarily’ need to get booster shots

WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci says vaccinated Americans would “not necessarily” need to get booster shots this fall for further protection from COVID-19. Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, told CBS “This Morning” on Friday that scientists would be tracking data on the virus and possible variants. He says it was still “possible” an additional shot would be needed later this year to ward off possible infection.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Daily News

‘Very encouraging’: Fauci says COVID vaccines in U.S. are effective against contagious variants in other nations

Dr. Anthony Fauci revealed “very encouraging” data Tuesday suggesting that the coronavirus vaccines being administered in the U.S. are largely effective against the more-contagious variants wreaking havoc in India and other nations. Fauci presented recently-published scientific papers that say the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are both largely effective against the Indian variant, especially ...