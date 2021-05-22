Preview — Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 4: Bay of Squids

It’s Talent Show Time in Legends of Tomorrow Episode 6.03 Promo. The CW has released a shiny new promo for the upcoming third episode of Legends of Tomorrow season 6. It appears that the next installment will mock talent shows, starting with The X Factor — referenced in the title — and the like. Part of the team will take part in Da Throne, a super-popular show led by none other than DJ S’More Money. The character made his debut in season 5, where he proposed to his girlfriend at the time, Zari. Things between the two didn’t go as expected, and they ultimately broke up. It will be interesting to see how Zari’s new boyfriend, John Constantine, will take the appearance of her former love interest.