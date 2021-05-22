Preview — Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 4: Bay of Squids
The team follows Rory to the 1960s to pursue an alien and they end up in the middle of the Cuban missile crisis on Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 4, “Bay of Squids.”. Rory isn’t the Legend whose lead you usually want to follow, but after his solid suggestion on Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 3, “The Ex-Factor,” to focus efforts to rescue Sara on finding Gary’s former fiancée, Kayla, he’s getting his chance to take charge.telltaletv.com