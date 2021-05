NASCAR is conducting qualifying sessions during its next two racing weekends. The first session was Sunday morning at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) near Austin, Texas. On-track qualifying is a rarity this season; NASCAR decided to limit the amount of time teams needed to spend at the track amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Only eight races will have practice and qualifying in 2021, and they'll take place only at new tracks on the schedule, such as COTA, or for premier events, such as the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Memorial Day weekend.