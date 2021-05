As the story goes, Ernest Hemingway, a passionate cat lover, was gifted with a special cat by a ship’s captain in 1933. Snowball was a unique feline in that he possessed extra toes - he was a polydactyl cat. Polydactyl cats are born with an abnormal, dominant genetic mutation called polydactylism. The gene is somewhat common and even though it is passed on it does not always produce kittens with extra toes. Snowball, however, went on to produce many litters of polydactyl kittens. As many as 50 of his descendants are living the life of luxury today, spoiled and pampered by the staff at the Hemingway Home Museum in Key West, Florida.