Tropical disturbance in Gulf has chance to turn into tropical storm – Riverside, California

The Harris County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management is monitoring two potential tropical weather systems this weekend. The first system, located off the Texas coast, has a 40% chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm prior to landfall tonight. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is predicting a landfall between Corpus Christi and Freeport. Impacts are expected to be mild with 1-3 inches of rainfall through Sunday. No severe weather is forecast.