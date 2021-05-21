newsbreak-logo
Riverside, CA

Tropical disturbance in Gulf has chance to turn into tropical storm – Riverside, California

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hurricane season officially begins on June 1, but the turmoil in the western Gulf of Mexico A 60% chance of development turns into a tropical cyclone. The National Meteorological Service announced the turmoil in West Bay on Thursday evening. Conditions will be more favorable for tropical development, and short-term tropical cyclones or storms may form on Friday evening before the disturbance moves inland beyond the northwestern Gulf Coast.

Harris County, TXthekatynews.com

Tropical Weather Threat in Gulf of Mexico

The Harris County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management is monitoring two potential tropical weather systems this weekend. The first system, located off the Texas coast, has a 40% chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm prior to landfall tonight. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is predicting a landfall between Corpus Christi and Freeport. Impacts are expected to be mild with 1-3 inches of rainfall through Sunday. No severe weather is forecast.