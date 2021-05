LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and 18 other state attorneys general called on President Joe Biden to support additional energy infrastructure – including the Keystone XL pipeline – following the Colonial pipeline shutdown that caused price spikes, fuel shortages, and long lines at gas stations across the south and eastern parts of the country. The letter to Biden detailed the harm caused by his cancelation of the Keystone XL Pipeline and urged Biden to put Americans’ national security and the environment first.