Limflow reports 12-month data from PROMISE I study
Restoring blood flow to limbs is a challenging goal, given the minuteness of the peripheral vasculature. But there is a huge unmet need for patients with chronic limb-threatening ischemia (CLTI) – a severe form of peripheral artery disease in which patients face major amputation. Now, Limflow SA reports one-year data from the PROMISE I study shows its Percutaneous Deep Vein Arterialization System (pDVA) led to sustained amputation-free survival and wound healing in CLTI patients treated with the device.www.bioworld.com