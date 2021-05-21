Limflow reports 12-month data from PROMISE I study

NIH/Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development. Women taking 1,000 mg of docosohexanoic acid (DHA) daily in the last half of pregnancy had a lower rate of early preterm birth than women who took the standard 200 mg dose, according to a study funded by the National Institutes of Health. Women who entered the study with the lowest DHA level had the greatest reduction in early preterm birth, which is birth before 34 weeks of pregnancy and which increases the risk of infant death and disability.