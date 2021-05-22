newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Louisiana State Police respond to leaked Ronald Greene excessive force video

Houma Courier
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Louisiana State Police have released what it said is the entirety of the available video of the incident that led to the death of Ronald Greene in custody in 2019. State Police Superintendent Lamar Davis held a news conference late Friday in response to portions of the video obtained and released by the Associated Press this week.

www.houmatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Society
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lamar Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Training#Chokeholds#Police Records#Federal Police#Excessive Force#The Associated Press#Ap#Lsp#Louisiana State Police#Mr Ronald Greene#State Troopers#Lethal Force#Force Review#Deadly Arrest#Criminal Investigation#Public Records#Trooper Dakota Demoss#Video Footage#Improper Treatment#In Custody Death
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Investigation
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Louisiana Statelouisiana.gov

Statement from Gov. Edwards on the Release of Videos from the Arrest of Ronald Greene

Gov. John Bel Edwards released the following statement today about Louisiana State Police making public video of the arrest of Ronald Greene, which occurred in May of 2019. “Today, Louisiana State Police released all of the video footage in its possession from the arrest of Ronald Greene, a move which I strongly support. This was done in consultation with both the U.S. Attorney’s office and District Attorney John Belton in Union Parish. As I’ve said before, I found the full video of Mr. Greene’s arrest, which I reviewed last year, to be disturbing and difficult to watch. After I met with Ronald Greene’s family on October 14 of last year, they were given the opportunity to see all of the videos, and I know it was difficult and heartbreaking for them to watch the last moments of Mr. Greene’s life.
Louisiana Statewnctimes.com

ACLU OF LOUISIANA RELEASES STATEMENT AFTER BODY CAMERA FOOTAGE OF RONALD GREENE’S FINAL MOMENTS RELEASED

NEW ORLEANS – MAY 19, 2021 The ACLU of Louisiana released the below statement following the release of body camera. footage showing the final moments leading up to Ronald Greene’s death at the hands of Louisiana State Police. The footage was released following a plea by Greene’s family during the ACLU’s Justice Lab Town Hall event on May 3. The statement should be attributed to ACLU of Louisiana Executive Director Alanah Odoms.
Torrington, CTKRDO

19-year police veteran fired for excessive force incident

TORRINGTON, Connecticut (WFSB) — The City of Torrington fired a police sergeant following an investigation into a use of force incident. According to police, Sgt. Gerald “Jay” Peters, a 19-year veteran of the Torrington Police Department, used excessive force on a suspect who was in custody back on May 23, 2020.
Torrington, CTNew Haven Register

Torrington police chief: Veteran officer terminated for excessive force

TORRINGTON — A veteran sergeant with the police force was terminated Tuesday for allegations of excessive force against an individual in police custody last May, the department’s police chief announced Wednesday. Chief William Baldwin said Sgt. Gerald “Jay” Peters, who was with the police department for 19 years, was terminated...
Law EnforcementWSMV

New bodycam video released in death of Ronald Greene

New bodycam video of Ronald Greene's deadly encounter with Louisiana State troopers in 2019 has been released. Two years after Ronald Greene died after an encounter with Louisiana State Police, the agency released the video footage recorded by body cameras that night, Superintendent Col. Lamar Davis said at a Friday news conference.
Louisiana Statethecrimereport.org

Footage Reveals Louisiana Troopers’ Use of Force in Ronald Greene Case

Despite his family being told that Ronald Greene had died from injuries sustained in a crash after he failed to stop for a traffic violation outside Monroe, La., in May 2019, recently released body camera footage showed Greene, 49, screaming, “I’m sorry” and “I’m scared,” after troopers opened the door to his car and jolted him with a stun gun after a high-speed chase, reports the New York Times. According to the footage, one trooper wrestled Greene to the ground, put him in a chokehold and punched him in the face. Another trooper briefly dragged him by his ankle shackles as he lay on the ground; he was jolted again with a stun gun while on the ground and handcuffed. The attorney representing Greene’s family said the footage provided more evidence that the troopers’ actions had led to Greene’s death, which is currently under investigation by the FBI and other federal agencies. One of the troopers who was involved in the encounter, Kory York, was temporarily suspended and is back on the force, the state police said.
Rochester, NYnydailyrecord.com

Rochester city, police sued for alleged excessive force

A Rochester man is asking for $200,000 in a lawsuit filed against the city of Rochester and several city police officers for allegedly assaulting him without justification a year ago. Just after 9:30 p.m. on May 17, 2020, on Gardiner Street, Roy L. Wilson claims he was assaulted by officers. Wilson is represented by attorney Frank J. ...
Louisiana StateIdaho8.com

Here’s what we know about Ronald Greene’s death in Louisiana

New evidence in the death of Ronald Greene provides more questions than answers surrounding his death in 2019 after a pursuit by Louisiana State Police (LSP). Video obtained by and published by the Associated Press Wednesday now offers a different view of what police say happened to Greene before he died.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Daily Dot

‘I’m scared!’: Shocking video shows Black man apologizing as he is killed by cops

Body camera footage obtained by the Associated Press shows Ronald Greene apologizing as he is killed by Louisiana state troopers. In 2019, Greene was reported to have died during a car chase with Louisiana state troopers outside of Monroe, Louisiana. Then, according to the AP, troopers released a statement saying that Greene had “struggled with troopers,” and died en route to the hospital.
Law EnforcementTODAY.com

Newly released video shows Ronald Greene struggling under police restraint

Newly released police video from May 2019 shows Louisiana man Ronald Greene struggling to stay alive as police restrained him. Warning: This video footage is very disturbing. The video shows the final moments of Greene’s life as he repeatedly tried to roll onto his side in what may have been an effort to breathe. The incident is now under federal investigation.
Louisiana StateGoshen News

NATION/WORLD BRIEFS

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana state troopers were captured on body camera video stunning, punching and dragging a Black man as he apologized for leading them on a high-speed chase — footage of the man’s last moments alive that The Associated Press obtained after authorities refused to release it for two years.