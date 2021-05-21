Dorothy (Lissoway) Lundgren

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleDorothy (Lissoway) Lundgren, age 86, passed away peacefully at Kit Carson Nursing and Rehab Center on Friday, May 7, 2021. Dorothy was born in California in 1935, grew up in Pioneer, attended Amador High School, and played tennis for Amador’s “thundering herd”. Her employment included secretary for an attorney, the Boy Scouts of America, Volcano Telephone Company, and served as a private estate manager. Dorothy was an avid outdoor enthusiast, including hiking, camping, collecting rocks, and enjoying native artifacts. She was also a lifelong animal lover, adopting and caring for countless dog and cat companions and supporting local shelters. Dorothy loved to banter, laugh, and appreciated those with a quick wit. She lived her life with determination, forged by dedication to her religious faith and the love of her friends and family.

