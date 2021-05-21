Dorothy (Lissoway) Lundgren

E.T.A. will be hosting our Annual Tri-Tip Dinner Fundraiser at Laughton Ranch on May 8th. Gates open at 4:40, Dinner is at 5 p.m. and Buck Ford starts at 7 p.m. E.T.A. will have this year for your listening pleasure BUCK FORD! The perfect night to support E.T.A., listen to the fantastic band, eat delicious food all under the stars of Amador. Ticket prices are $60/adults & $45/children under 12 that includes BBQ Tri-Tip or Chicken Dinner. More information can be found in the event on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/events/343640810522365/. Located at Laughton Ranch, 90 Clinton Road (Across from Raley’s) E.T.A. strives to provide charitable assistance to the general public by working together with public and private agencies in and around Amador County. We work with emergency services to educate the public about disaster preparedness and assist in evacuating animals during a disaster.