California State

Military Vehicle Collectors of California’s Return to Camp Plymouth

By Sarah Spinetta
ledger.news
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a year-long hiatus due to COVID-19, the Military Vehicle Collectors of California (MVCC) returned to Amador County for their second Military Vehicle Display and Swap Meet at Camp Plymouth. The warm, sunny three-day weekend outdoor event held at the 49er Village RV Resort and the back of the Amador County Fairgrounds drew in fellow history buffs, militaria aficionados and collectors, vintage vehicle lovers and nearly every member of the Military Vehicle Collectors of California; local, state-wide, nation-wide and even international visitors made the trip, all in great spirits.

