Saint Johnsbury, VT

Patrick Ross & Fiddler’s Crew Playing May 29 at Catamount ArtPort

Caledonian Record-News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts will present Patrick Ross & the Fiddler’s Crew live and in-person Saturday, May 29, at Catamount ArtPort, in St. Johnsbury’s Green Mountain Mall. The acoustic roots trio is fronted by fifth-generation fiddler and multi-instrumentalist Patrick Ross, who wrote 18 new songs during the pandemic. Patrick...

