A great gift to leave behind is introducing a new plant to the garden

Lavender is well known for its very aromatic fragrance and can be a ‘love-it-or-leave-it” plant for some, based on the fragrance alone. But please don’t let that deter you. It is a landscape stunner! But, best of all, it is drought tolerant and, once established, it doesn’t need to be watered very often. With another imminent drought year in California, choosing lavender is a win/win. Companion planting with lavender is a natural in a landscape with other drought-tolerant plants. Given full sun, good drainage (they don’t like wet feet) and room to grow, they thrive with little care, even through summer. Lavender also attracts a wide range of pollinators and beneficial insects: bumblebees, honeybees, butterflies, ladybugs and praying mantises to name a few. And, it is considered deer and rabbit resistant. What’s not to love?