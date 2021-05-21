newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

14 MLB teams reach 85% vaccinated, relax COVID protocols

Guard Online
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Two more Major League Baseball teams have been able to relax coronavirus protocols after 85 percent of their players and other on-field personnel completed vaccination, raising the total to 14 of the 30 clubs. The commissioner’s office and the players’ association said Friday that two additional...

www.guardonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandy Alderson
Person
Jed Hoyer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Mlb Teams#Vaccinations#Baseball Teams#Major League Baseball#The League#Covid#Ap#Baseball Operations#Coronavirus Protocols#Final Doses#Trainers#Support Personnel#Restrictions#Managers#Chicago Cubs President#Road Trips#Mobility
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
News Break
Health
News Break
MLB
News Break
Public Health
MLB Teams
New York Mets
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBHouston Chronicle

Astros a day away from hitting vaccination threshold mark for relaxed protocols

The Astros will hit the 85 percent COVID-19 vaccination threshold on Monday to loosen health and safety protocols, general manager James Click said on pregame radio Sunday. Click told Robert Ford of 790-AM that Astros fully vaccinated players, coaches and other Tier 1 staff members — those who received their final dose two weeks prior — were already under relaxed restrictions, but now that the club has reached the 85-percent mark the entire tier will be under fewer restrictions going forward in accordance with MLB guidelines.
MLBvegasodds.com

MLB Teams Dealing With COVID-19 Again

The 2021 Major League Baseball season began with some serious COVID-19 related issues, and it is starting to hit the league once again. Both the New York Yankees and San Diego Padres are currently being affected by the virus, and it could ultimately affect some schedules. The New York Yankees...
MLBABC News

Jed Hoyer 'disappointed' Chicago Cubs not reaching 85% COVID-19 vaccination threshold

CHICAGO -- Cubs president Jed Hoyer says he's "disappointed" his team isn't likely to reach the 85% vaccination threshold that leads to reduced COVID-19 regulations. "It's disappointing to not be at 85% as a team," Hoyer said Thursday morning. "We've worked hard to try and convince or educate the people that have been reluctant. We're at a place right now -- I'm not going to give up hope we're going to get there -- my level of optimism is waning. It is disappointing."
MLBToledo Blade

Fantasy baseball: Watch for the return of star players

Superstar Mike Trout is Major League Baseball's most recent casualty, as the Los Angeles Angels outfielder will be out six to eight weeks because of a right calf strain. This continues the trend of players getting injured at an alarming rate this season, hamstringing (pun intended) MLB teams and, by association, fantasy baseball teams.
MLBPosted by
Sportico

Minor League Baseball Under Siege From COVID Impacts, MLB Reforms

Today’s guest columnist is Larry Botel, president of Alliance Sports LLC. The shift to start the Minor League Baseball season from April 1 to May 4, one month later than originally scheduled, was another blow to the already beleaguered 120 minor league franchises. Losing a month of the season by the delayed opening, after last season’s cancellation, only adds to the financial uncertainty facing owners of MiLB teams across the country.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Toronto Blue Jays need to be cautious with Alek Manoah

Alex Manoah continues to show the Toronto Blue Jays that he isn’t far off from pitching in the majors but the team has to think about the big picture. It is tough to overlook his latest outing for the triple-A Buffalo Bisons where he struck out 10 batters while allowing four hits in six innings. He now owns a 0.50 ERA with three walks, 27 strikeouts and 0.56 WHIP through 18 innings in Triple-A.
MLBvegasodds.com

Is Tony LaRussa Fit for MLB Manager in This Generation?

Before being hired by the White Sox this season as their manager, Tony LaRussa was last seen walking into the sunset, winning his 2nd World Series (3rd overall) as the manager for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011. The game has changed over the past decade and LaRussa is ten years older. Despite having the 3rd most wins as a manager in the history of Major League Baseball, LaRussa’s style in 2021 just seems out of place.
MLBPosted by
247Sports

Manoah ready for Major Leagues, but will there be a holdup?

Soon, there could be another Mountaineer playing in Major League Baseball. Very soon, in fact. Pitcher Alek Manoah is tearing up the minor leagues and is on a fast track making his pro debut, which could come as soon as next week. The former West Virginia University standout is 3-0 with 27 strikeouts in just 18 innings pitched for the Buffalo Bison, the Blue Jays' AAA affiliate.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Cleveland Indians: Karinchak, Clase, Shaw best bullpen trio in baseball?

The Cleveland Indians have the best bullpen trio in baseball. Today’s game of baseball has pushed towards have more clearly defined roles, specifically in the bullpen. Whether it be the closer, the long-reliever or the player who pitches the eighth inning as often as possible. However, the 2021 Cleveland Indians are blurring those lines a bit and it’s working out tremendously.
MLBbeyondtheboxscore.com

Morning Mound Visit: Corey Kluber also throws no-hitter

Joshua Diemert | Pinstripe Alley: Less than 24 hours after Spencer Turnbull no-hit the Mariners, Corey Kluber no-hit the Texas Rangers. This was the sixth no-hitter of the season (not counting Madison Bumgarner’s hitless CGSO in a 7-inning game), and the second time the Rangers have been no-hit this season. It is May 20.
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

MLB Top Plays: Thursday 5/20

Toronto Blue Jays (vs. Boston Red Sox - SP Nick Pivetta) Nick Pivetta creates an interesting situation for tonight‘s daily fantasy slate. Pivetta is the most expensive SP on all DFS sites and is actually playing in the highest over-under as an underdog. The Toronto Blue Jays are favored at -131 with a 9.5 O/U. Rarely do you find the most expensive pitcher on the slate with the highest over-under (not to mention being the underdog). Getting this game right is key to a successful slate tonight. Pivetta has a 3.18 away ERA and allows minimal averages to lefties and righties. Is this the game where Pivetta allows more than one homerun and multiple earned runs? Yes, I believe Toronto has the skills and personnel capable of giving Boston’s right-handed starter his first loss of the season. The real questions are, will people be investing in Toronto or Pivetta, and how will their ownership percentages look? I think most fantasy players will be invested in one side or the other but personally, if you can invest in a Toronto Blue Jays stack at lower ownership than expected, that’s where I would go. The Blue Jays have scored at least eight runs in two of their last three games. After a 7 - 3 loss to the Red Sox last night, look for the Blue Jays to take the third game of this series making their home record 11 and 6.
MLBBeaumont Enterprise

Nolan Ryan, MLB's strikeout king, is sick of all the strikeouts

While Yankees starter Corey Kluber held the Texas Rangers hitless on Wednesday in the second no-hitter in 24 hours and sixth of the season, Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan was likely not tuned into the broadcast on the YES Network. And it wasn’t because Kluber’s no-no came against the...
MLBtheScore

Hoyer disappointed Cubs players are declining vaccines

Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer is disappointed that players within the organization are declining to take the COVID-19 vaccine. "It's disappointing to not be at 85% as a team," Hoyer said Thursday, according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN. "We've worked hard to try and convince or educate the people that have been reluctant. ... I'm not going to give up hope we're going to get there (but) my level of optimism is waning."
MLBcrescentcitysports.com

Feast or famine hitters, power pitchers dominating MLB

I can hear my coach yelling to me at Lakeshore Playground to this day. “Shorten up, put the ball in play, don’t try to kill the ball.”. More often than not, that approach killed me as I found myself walking back to the dugout after waving at air, head down.
MLBESPN

This Date in Baseball

1901  The Cleveland Blues, later known as the Indians, scored nine runs with two outs in the ninth inning to beat the Washington Senators 14-13. 1910  In the top of the ninth inning in a game against Boston, Cincinnatis Dode Paskert stole second base, third base and home plate. The theft gave the Reds a 6-5 win.