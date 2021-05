Sources: Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts and Addiction Policy Forum. Skipping vaccines in general is more risky if you have chronic health conditions like heart disease and respiratory illnesses, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which can make it harder to fight off infection and make complications more severe. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recently updated the list of at-risk underlying health conditions for COVID-19 to include substance use disorders. “Having a substance use disorder (such as alcohol, opioid, or cocaine use disorder) can make you more likely to get severely ill from COVID-19,” according to the CDC.