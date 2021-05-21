newsbreak-logo
Environment

Weather

Guard Online
 1 day ago

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm, with a slight southeast breeze in the morning. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Sunny, with a high near 86. Slight breeze in the afternoon. Sunday night:. Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Monday:. Mostly sunny, with a high near...

www.guardonline.com
Weather
Environment
Bent County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bent by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 19:21:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bent A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN PROWERS...EASTERN KIOWA AND EAST CENTRAL BENT COUNTIES At 721 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lamar, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Lamar, Wiley, Sheridan Lake, Chivington, Brandon and Queens Reservoir. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...70MPH
Scott, LAPosted by
Scott (LA) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Scott

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Scott: Saturday, May 22: Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 23: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 24: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 25: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Burwell, NEPosted by
Burwell Daily

Burwell Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Burwell: Saturday, May 22: Mostly cloudy in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 23: Partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Monday, May 24: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 25: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
LOCAL WEATHER SATURDAY , May 22

LOCAL WEATHER SATURDAY , May 22

Local weather for today Saturday, May 22. Today our temperatures will range from a low of 69° to a high of 80°. Sunrise is 5:49 AM and Sunset 7:39 PM . Sunny . There is a 0% chance of rain in the morning , 0% chance of rain in the afternoon and 10% chance of rain during the evening.
Cotulla, TXPosted by
Cotulla Times

Cotulla Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Cotulla: Saturday, May 22: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 23: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 24: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 25: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night;
Vernal, UTPosted by
Vernal Daily

Vernal Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Vernal: Saturday, May 22: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 23: Chance rain and snow showers then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 24: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 25: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Holley, NYPosted by
Holley (NY) Weather Channel

Holley Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Holley: Saturday, May 22: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 23: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 24: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night; Tuesday, May 25: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Weather journal

Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily. The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees. For Friday 8. For May 28. Rainfall. For Friday none. For May 2.63 inches (-0.32) For the year 11.71 inches (-2.39) Relative humidity.
Susanville, CAPosted by
Susanville Daily

Susanville Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Susanville: Saturday, May 22: Scattered rain showers then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 23: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 24: Slight Chance Rain Showers; Tuesday, May 25: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Chama, NMPosted by
Chama Today

Chama Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Chama: Saturday, May 22: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance snow showers during night; Sunday, May 23: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Monday, May 24: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Tuesday, May 25: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Wright, WYPosted by
Wright Today

Weather Forecast For Wright

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Wright: Saturday, May 22: Widespread fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then widespread fog during night; Sunday, May 23: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 24: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 25: Sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Fullerton, NEPosted by
Fullerton News Flash

Fullerton Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Fullerton: Saturday, May 22: Mostly Cloudy; Sunday, May 23: Partly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 24: Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms; Tuesday, May 25: Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms;
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 18:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kiowa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN PROWERS...CENTRAL KIOWA AND NORTHEASTERN BENT COUNTIES At 650 PM MDT, a strong thunderstorm located near Queens Reservoir, or 13 miles north of Lamar, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Dopper radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Lamar, Wiley, Neeoshe Reservoir, Sweetwater Reservoir, Chivington, Brandon, Neegronda Reservoir and Queens Reservoir. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Beverly Daily Weather Forecast
Beverly Daily

Beverly Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Beverly: Saturday, May 22: Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night; Sunday, May 23: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 24: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 25: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
EnvironmentKLTV

Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Cloudy and rainy today with highs in the upper 70s. Rain chances are highest this afternoon, severe weather is not expected. There’s a possibility we see some sunshine tomorrow, highs in the low 80s. Mostly cloudy skies and rain still in the forecast.
Reserve, LAPosted by
Reserve (LA) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Reserve

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Reserve: Saturday, May 22: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 23: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 24: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 25: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Environmentwfft.com

Weather Blog: Hot and humid Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Hot and humid conditions are expected to kick off the weekend. Mostly cloudy skies move into the area by sunrise Saturday. Download the FOX 55 Severe Weather Center App on Apple. Download the FOX 55 Severe Weather Center App on Android. Temperatures will start off...
Environmenthoiabc.com

Warm and muggy weather continues this weekend

It'll be another warm and muggy day as we start the weekend with highs in the low 80s this afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies with a slight chance of an isolated shower or two. Tomorrow will be a little warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s, and the...
Clayton Daily Weather Forecast
Clayton Daily

Clayton Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Clayton: Saturday, May 22: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 23: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 24: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 25: Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night;
Millersville, MDPosted by
Millersville (MD) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Millersville

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Millersville: Saturday, May 22: Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 23: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night; Monday, May 24: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 25: Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;