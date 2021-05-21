Effective: 2021-05-21 19:21:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bent A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN PROWERS...EASTERN KIOWA AND EAST CENTRAL BENT COUNTIES At 721 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lamar, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Lamar, Wiley, Sheridan Lake, Chivington, Brandon and Queens Reservoir. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...70MPH