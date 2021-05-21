newsbreak-logo
Triumphant return of Calaveras County Fair after a year off bodes well for 2021 Amador County Fair

By Jeremy Malamed
ledger.news
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe successful return of the Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee last week has Amador County Fair officials feeling optimistic about their own event later this summer. Officially called the Calaveras County Homecoming event, the Calaveras County Fair was held May 13 through 16 at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds...

