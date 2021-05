Robbie and I attended our high school girls state tournament game at the Charleston Coliseum April 27. The girls played hard but a win wasn’t meant to be. They lost to eventual runner-up Parkersburg Catholic. This was their third loss to this team this season. The main thing (as far as I’m concerned) is that the girls made it to the state tournament. There were a lot of girls around the state that would have liked to play in Charleston. Hopefully our girls can make it back for another chance at a state title in the next several years.