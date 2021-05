The 2021 Amador Farmer’s Market returns Saturday, May 15 at a new location in Sutter Creek from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The Sutter Creek Farmers Market is moving to the other end of Sutter Creek. They will be on the bridge in front of the auditorium. The annual seedling sale will be held on Sunday, May 16th at 1324 Jackson Gate Road, in Jackson, at the Mother Lode Land Trust property from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.