Inside the race for a COVID-19 treatment pill

When you sat down for your last COVID shot, you probably weren't thinking about having to get another dose months down the line. However, as more time passes since you reached full vaccination status, the question of diminished immunity springs to mind. While studies show that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines grant you sufficient immunity for at least six months after vaccination, experts are already predicting the need for a booster shot. And according to the CEO of Pfizer, you could need one as soon as eight months after your last round.