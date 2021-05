Dalton, GA-(WDEF-TV) The Dalton soccer team beat Lakeside 5-2 on Tuesday night at Harmon Field to advance to the Class 6A state championship game. In Tuesday’s match-up, the Vikings scored a goal with 22 seconds left in the first half to tie the match at one at halftime. Then the Catamounts got four goals in the second half to seal the victory. Fellow Whitfield Co teams Coahulla Creek and Southeast Whitfield also won their final four games on Tuesday to advance to the state finals.