Did Christianity Evolve?
Skeptics sometimes argue that the Christianity in its early years looked different than modern-day Christianity. Specifically, they question whether Jesus claimed to be God or if he was deified by a band of disappointed followers after his crucifixion. Christianity is grounded on the view that the claims of the New Testament are true. The gospels describe historical events, accurately recorded. The Apostle Paul wrote, "if Christ is not [truly] raised… our preaching is in vain." (1 Corinthians 15:14). Did Christianity "evolve" as skeptics claim?