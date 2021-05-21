Did Christianity Evolve?

When it comes to how they are supposed to behave and the kind of lives they are supposed to have, how do Christians know what their "god" wants? Don't be silly! They know because they've read their bible. But have they? What percentage of self-identified Christians do you suppose have done so? If they've read it and still consider it "holy," why do they disregard so much of what's in it? There may be exceptions, but I suspect that the contents of the bible have very little to do with what most Christians think their "god" wants from them despite claims to the contrary.