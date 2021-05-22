Korda’s 2 eagles put her in contention at Kingsmill as Kemp takes the lead

If not for two crucial holes Friday, Jessica Korda might not be in serious contention heading into the weekend at the LPGA Pure Silk Championship.

Fortunately for her, it wasn’t a 16-hole round.

Korda used a pair of eagles to negate four bogeys and shoot a 4-under 67 to put herself firmly in the mix at 5 under for the tournament at the midway point.

Sarah Kemp fired a 4-under afternoon round of 67 to take a late lead at 6 under. Stacy Lewis is tied with Korda for second place.

Korda, ranked 14th in the world, went 5 under in a four-hole stretch on the back nine, highlighted by a chip-in for eagle from 86 yards out on the par-5 15th.

Korda made a lengthy putt from the right side of the green for eagle on the par-5 seventh. Combined with four birdies, it made for a pretty solid morning.

“I just try to put myself in the right positions, and luckily I was able to have a good amount of birdie opportunities and saved a good amount of par putts,” said the 28-year-old Korda, who is seeking her seventh career victory and her second this season. “Obviously, the eagles help. If you take those eagles away, I would’ve shot even par today, so eagles always help.”

A 14-year tour veteran from Australia who has never won, Kemp holds the outright lead at the end of a round for the first time. She carded six birdies and two bogeys.

“Sometimes, you just feel like you’re going to play well, and it was one of those days,” Kemp said. “Hit some great shots. Made some putts. I didn’t miss a whole lot of fairways. Probably had under 30 putts, and that leads to 4 under.”

Lewis, a 38-year-old 13-time winner on Tour, started the day at 3 under and shot 69. A native of Toledo, Ohio, she is seeking her first win of the season.

Moriya Jutanugarn, whose sister Ariya won at Kingsmill in 2016 and ’18, shot 67 to join a group of five players at 4 under. Ariya Jutanugarn missed the cut at plus-5.

Defending champion Bronte Law followed an opening-round 78 with a 1-under 70 to miss the cut at 6 over.

Wei-Ling Hsu, who led after Thursday’s round, shot a 1-over 72 on Friday. A double bogey at 17 and a bogey at 18 didn’t help her cause.

A native of Bradenton, Florida, Korda kept it simple when asked about the rare experience of eagling two holes in one round.

“It’s nice,” she said. “I don’t hole out from the middle of the fairway too often, so that was really exciting. Just hitting a really good putt on the seventh hole was nice.”

A nice surprise

Moriya Jutanugarn wasn’t actually supposed to be playing in the tournament.

The 26-year-old Thailand native wasn’t entered due to what she described as a clerical error by her assistant.

Since her sister was in the field, Jutanugarn came to Williamsburg anyway, got on the alternate list and was given a spot.

After the Tour’s week off last week, she figured she had nothing to lose.

“I can have another week off,” Jutanugarn said. “But … I’m already here, so to play is good.”

A rough patch

Former Hickory High and University of Virginia star Lauren Coughlin had another inconsistent day, but with less pleasing results.

Coughlin played holes 2, 3 and 4 – her 11th-13th because she started on the back – at 4 over on her way to a 74. After a 70 on Thursday, she sits inside the bubble at 2 over for the tournament.

Coughlin was in bunkers on 2, where she missed a short par putt, and 4. She three-putted from 10 feet on 3.

“I just kind of had a three-hole stretch where I missed some putts,” Coughlin said. “But other than that, (I) didn’t quite hit it as good today. Didn’t have nearly as many birdie chances, but I hung in there.”

A late save

Lewis held the outright lead at 5 under when she stepped to the tee at the par-four 18th and yanked her ball into the water left of the fairway. She managed to salvage bogey by sinking an 18-foot putt and ended up in a tie for second at 5 under.

She wasn’t going to let the wayward tee shot beat her.

“Kind of just told myself to forget about it because I know I’m hitting it better than that, and hit a great second drive,” Lewis said.

“Just told my caddie when I made that putt, ‘That’s what I do: Just keep grinding.’ And that’s just how I play.”

Note: Because of a late scoring change, The Pilot and The Daily Press reported that Hsu and Ruixin Liu finished Thursday tied for the lead at 5 under. Liu officially finished at 4 under.

David Hall, david.hall@pilotonline.com