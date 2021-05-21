newsbreak-logo
US landings flat in 2019, while seafood trade deficit continued to increase

savingseafood.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 21, 2021 — Commercial fishermen in the United States landed 9.3 billion pounds of seafood products worth a total of USD 5.5 billion (EUR 4.5 billion) in 2019. That’s according to one of two reports NOAA Fisheries released on Thursday, 20 May. The reports, Fisheries of the United States...

www.savingseafood.org
Agriculturesavingseafood.org

National Fisheries Institute Statement on NOAA’s Report on Implementation of the Seafood Import Monitoring Program

The National Fisheries Institute opposes any illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing. We appreciate NOAA’s focus on ridding the globe of pirate fishing. We are pleased that today’s report on the Seafood Import Monitoring Program (SIMP) highlights the fact that, “the majority of SIMP audits do not identify noncompliance,” and that of non-conformances “only a small number rise to the level that they warrant enforcement action.” NFI looks forward to working with NOAA to improve any information discrepancies found in entry filings.
Energy Industryajot.com

US ethane production to grow, along with expanding domestic consumption and exports

U.S. production of ethane, a hydrocarbon gas liquid (HGL) produced primarily in natural gas processing plants, has grown rapidly since 2013. Production has nearly doubled from 0.95 million barrels per day (b/d) in the first quarter of 2013 to 1.85 million b/d in the first quarter of 2021. In our Short-Term Energy Outlook, we forecast ethane production to continue to grow in response to a growing U.S. petrochemical industry and rising ethane exports to petrochemical plants around the world, reaching 2.6 million b/d by the fourth quarter of 2022.
Economyintrafish.com

US seafood per capita consumption sets record, but that's not the full story

It appears Americans have been eating more seafood than previously reported by the US government. US per capita seafood consumption in 2019 hit 19.2 pounds per person, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) "Fisheries of the United States 2019 report," released on Thursday. This total is an...
Worldnknews.org

Big jump in Chinese exports to North Korea lead by fertilizer, food

New Chinese data shows that North Korea continued to bring in fertilizer from China this past April, as agricultural demand may be rising. According to data from China’s General Administration of Customs (GAC), China exported roughly $28.8 million worth of goods to North Korea in April, continuing the trend of increasing trade with North Korea. In March, China exported around $13 million worth of goods to North Korea, the majority of which were chemicals used as fertilizers, such as diammonium phosphate and urea.
MarketsThe Daily Star

Trade deficit widens

The country's trade deficit widened moderately in the first nine months of the ongoing fiscal due to higher import growth, which is a sign that the economy is gradually recovering from its depressed state of affairs. Between July and March, the trade deficit, which occurs when imports outweigh exports, stood...
Agriculturesavingseafood.org

US West Coast is vanguard of direct-to-consumer seafood phenomenon

May 20, 2021 — COVID-19 permanently changed how consumers buy seafood – and food in general. Many Americans now want to receive delivery of their favorite food items at their homes, providing significant new business for seafood suppliers and wholesalers. Moss Landing, California, U.S.A.-based Santa Cruz Fish Company and Honolulu,...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Looking beneath the surface, USDA paper gauges pandemic’s impact

Global trade in food and agricultural products grew by 3.5% last year, according to the WTO, leading to descriptions that the sector was robust and resilient in the face of the worst pandemic in a century. However, a USDA working paper says the impact of the coronavirus was obscured by such factors as the de-escalation of the Sino-U.S. trade war.
Agriculturepotatonewstoday.com

Strong demand: U.S. potato imports continue to increase

Strong demand for potatoes and potato products and tight domestic supplies continues to drive increases in imports for the current (July – June) marketing year, according to Potatoes USA. The industry body says for July 2020 – March 2021 total imports are up 9%, led by an 18% increase in...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields trade flat even as New York state prices paid index spikes

(Adds results of Treasury auction) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields traded little changed on Monday, shrugging off the highest prices ever paid in a May manufacturing survey for New York state, as traders mull how tolerant Federal Reserve policymakers will be as the pace of inflation quickens. The yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes was up 2 basis points at 1.6%37, well below a spike to 1.77% in late March. The Empire State Manufacturing Survey, produced by the New York Fed, showed the prices paid index rose to a record 83.5, the highest since the data series began in 2001, said Tom Simons, money market economist at Jefferies & Co. "The Fed has been pretty consistent in its message that it's going to be quite tolerant of inflation, it's not going to cause them to raise rates prematurely or pull back on asset purchases," Simons said. "That's why the market has been relatively calm," he said. Weaker-than-expected U.S. retail sales on Friday reassured the market that extended inflation was not ahead and that the Fed would not be forced to tighten early, said Sebastien Galy, senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management. Bond markets barely reacted to remarks on Monday from Federal Reserve officials. The U.S. economy is in a "very fluid period" and if data were to threaten to raise inflation expectations the Fed would act, said Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida. The baseline view is that achieving maximum employment will not put undue pressure on prices, Clarida said. Now is not the time to change the Fed's strong accommodative stance, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic told CNBC, adding a healthy level of inflation is a sign the economy is growing. The Treasury's auction of $57 billion in three-month bills and $54 billion in six-month bills was routine, with the longer tranche outperforming slightly, according to Action Economics. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell 0.6 basis point to 2.3495%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.719%, after closing at 2.731% on Friday, near its highest close in just over a decade. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.550%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.5% a year for the next decade. May 17 Monday 1:47PM New York / 1747 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.01 0.0101 0.000 Six-month bills 0.03 0.0304 0.000 Two-year note 99-242/256 0.1531 0.002 Three-year note 99-192/256 0.334 0.005 Five-year note 99-164/256 0.8242 0.008 Seven-year note 99-192/256 1.2877 0.005 10-year note 99-228/256 1.6369 0.002 20-year bond 93-244/256 2.2561 0.007 30-year bond 100-140/256 2.3495 -0.006 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) GooU.S. 2-year dollar swap 9.75 -1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.25 -0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.75 -0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -4.50 -0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -32.25 -0.75 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis and Alistair Bell)
Industryfreightwaves.com

FreightWaves Flashback: US may set aside 30% of oil for US ships

FreightWaves Classics articles look at various aspects of the transportation industry’s history. If there are topics that you think would be of interest, please send them to fwclassics@freightwaves.com. The many industries that make up the world of freight have undergone tremendous change over the past several decades. Each week, FreightWaves...
Agriculturebeef2live.com

U.S. Beef Imports vs. Exports By Year

The United States imported 3.34 billion and exported 2.96 billion pounds of beef in 2020. Beef exports were 11.6% lower than imports in 2020. The United States has exported more beef than it has imported five (5) times: 2018 and 2010-13. The most beef that the U.S. has ever imported...
POTUSCNBC

EU and U.S. to start talks that could end steel tariffs imposed under Trump

LONDON — The European Union and United States are to start talks to address the steel tariffs imposed by Washington D.C. during the presidency of Donald Trump. In a joint statement Monday, the U.S. and European trade representatives said they were looking "to find solutions before the end of the year" that will address the overcapacity in the steel sector.
Agriculturebeef2live.com

U.S. Corn Production By Hour

The United States produced 14.18 billion bushels of corn in 2020. A bushel of corn of weighs 56 pounds. The weight of the 2020 corn crop was 794.2 billion pounds. U.S. farmers produced 90.7 million pounds of corn every hour and 25,185 pounds every second in 2020.
Congress & Courtssavingseafood.org

HOUSE BILL TARGETS ILLEGAL FISHING, SEAFOOD TRADE SLAVERY

A bipartisan bill introduced this week seeks to end slavery and human rights abuses in the international seafood supply chain and fight illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing, commonly known as IUU fishing. “IUU fishing is an environmental and humanitarian crisis, and the U.S. should be a global leader in solving...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

US LNG exports flat week on week

The US federal government reported May 13 that 21 LNG tankers had left port in the week to May 12, virtually flat on the 22 in the week befo... Please sign in to access the full article. Subscribe. Subscribe to Natural Gas World Premium for less than 55¢ per day....