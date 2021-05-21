newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
House Rent

Housing justice means rent cancellation, tenant empowerment, and extension of permanent housing programs

By Editorial Board
Georgetown Voice
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) eviction moratorium in legal danger and housing insecurity exacerbated by the pandemic, the D.C. government must take action to protect the 7,800-15,800 residents at risk of eviction and over 5,000 currently experiencing homelessness. Cancelling rent, empowering tenants, and expanding deeply affordable and permanent supportive housing programs are crucial steps to aid unhoused Washingtonians.

georgetownvoice.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muriel Bowser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Assistance#Permanent Residents#For Rent#Development Aid#Legal Aid#Cdc#Washingtonians#Dhs#Psh#D C Council#Permanent Housing#Housing Solutions#Effective Rent Aid#Housing Insecurity#Housing Vouchers#Unpaid Rent#Program Residents#Low Income Tenants#Problem Tenants#Residential Evictions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
News Break
House Rent
News Break
Homeless
Related
House Rentmanchesterinklink.com

Letters: NH Emergency Rental Assistance Program can help tenants with past-due and future rent

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit many in the Granite State hard, right at home. Recognizing the impact of the pandemic on renters and property owners, the federally funded New Hampshire Emergency Rental Assistance Program (NHERAP) can help tenants with past-due and future rent, utility and home heating costs, as well as certain other household expenses. If you are a renter who has been affected economically by the pandemic, please contact your Community Action Partnership (CAP) agency at CAPNH.org or call 2-1-1.
House RentPosted by
CALMatters

Assembly Housing committee is not fair to tenants

As President Joe Biden and national Democrats consider overturning the undemocratic Senate filibuster, California’s Democratic-controlled Assembly relies on a similarly undemocratic process: a committee system that blocks floor votes. California’s system may be worse; senators have to reveal their position on the underlying issue when voting on filibusters, but stopping...
House Rentkirklandreporter.com

Governor gives tenants protections, reduces help for landlords

Gov. Jay Inslee signed into law an automatic right for tenants to have an attorney, though it came with a catch — Inslee sent back two parts of the bill regarding landlord rental assistance. In a memo after the April 22 bill signing, Inslee said the measure lacked guidance for...
House Rentdcbar.org

Pro Bono Center Supports Proposed Measure to Seal Tenant Eviction Records

The D.C. Bar Pro Bono Center is supporting proposed legislation in the District of Columbia that would seal eviction records for tenants to help promote future access to affordable housing for low-income people. Pro Bono Center housing initiative attorney Lauren King, in testimony before the D.C. Council Committee on Housing...
San Francisco, CANapa Valley Register

Thomas D. Elias: Is permanent housing the real homeless solution?

The ultimate goal of city and county agencies trying to solve California’s homeless problem is to get this transient populace into permanent housing. But it turns out many of the homeless don’t want the kind of permanent units that are becoming more available as local, state and federal governments devote ever more money to getting them off the streets.
Advocacyncsha.org

Featured ERA Program: DSHA’s Delaware Housing Assistance Program (DEHAP)

If you are a renter in Delaware who is facing financial hardship as a result of the pandemic, you may qualify for rental assistance from DSHA’s Delaware Housing Assistance Program (DEHAP). The program provides emergency housing assistance to renters affected by shutdowns, closures, layoffs, reduced work hours, unpaid leave or financial hardship related to the COVID-19 health crisis.
House RentInman.com

What the end of the eviction ban means for landlords and tenants

Mortgage foreclosure litigation attorney Jason Vanslette shares how the moratorium ruling impacts landlords and property owners — and why waiting to evict may be the smart move. On Wednesday, Judge Dabney L. Friedrich passed down a ruling that’s shaken renters, landlords, investors, and housing advocates. After a seven-month legal battle...
AdvocacyPosted by
Military Times

Military housing tenants’ rights for disputes and rent withholding still on track for June

Military housing tenants are on track to get their final protections under the tenant bill of rights in June, the services’ personnel chiefs told senators Wednesday. While 14 out of 18 provisions in the tenant bill of rights were implemented a year ago, the remaining four — the most important for military families — have been held up. Those include a dispute resolution process, a process for withholding rent during dispute resolutions, a common lease document across all the privatized housing projects, and providing a tenant with seven years of a unit’s maintenance history. The dispute process and process for withholding rent have taken longer as defense and service officials negotiated with the privatized housing companies.
HomelessKTVZ

Housing Works to receive $795K in federal emergency housing vouchers

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., announced Wednesday that 31 Oregon counties and cities will receive about $12.8 million in federal resources from the American Rescue Plan to provide emergency housing vouchers for individuals and families who are homeless; at risk of homelessness; fleeing, or trying to flee, domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking, or human trafficking.
HomelessPosted by
Grist

There’s federal money available to house the homeless. No one’s taking it.

Two weeks after the United States began its first coronavirus lockdown in March 2020, then-President Donald Trump instructed the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, to reimburse cities, counties, and tribes for 75 percent of costs related to housing homeless people in unoccupied hotels, as well as administering COVID-19 tests to those without housing. When Joe Biden assumed the presidency in January, he increased coverage to include fees related to vaccinating homeless populations and also guaranteed that reimbursements would now retroactively cover 100 percent of related expenses.
Homelesscoastalpoint.com

VA, HUD aim to end veteran homelessness, increase affordable housing

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted a need for veterans’ housing in America. According to the Department of Housing & Urban Development’s 2020 Annual Homeless Assessment Report (AHAR) to Congress, on a single night in January 2020, there were 37,252 veterans experiencing homelessness in America. The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA)...
House RentPosted by
Economic Hardship Reporting Project

Struggling Renters Need More Federal Aid

The eviction tsunami that housing advocates have long warned about is about to crash ashore. Yet the recently released American Families Plan fails to properly address the impending disaster. The policy initiative did not expand support for Housing Choice Vouchers, a successful program that currently subsidizes rent for more than two million low-income households. The Biden-Harris administration’s promise to “build back better” includes much-lauded policies to increase the housing supply, such as removing restrictions on multifamily housing, but building an equitable housing infrastructure requires more than brick-and-mortar solutions. These projects will take years to construct. Struggling renters today do not have time to wait.