Housing justice means rent cancellation, tenant empowerment, and extension of permanent housing programs

Military housing tenants are on track to get their final protections under the tenant bill of rights in June, the services’ personnel chiefs told senators Wednesday. While 14 out of 18 provisions in the tenant bill of rights were implemented a year ago, the remaining four — the most important for military families — have been held up. Those include a dispute resolution process, a process for withholding rent during dispute resolutions, a common lease document across all the privatized housing projects, and providing a tenant with seven years of a unit’s maintenance history. The dispute process and process for withholding rent have taken longer as defense and service officials negotiated with the privatized housing companies.