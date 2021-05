After raising $15,000 at its last 4:30 Meetup, Synergize is back for more impact. At the next 4:30 Meetup on May 25, the unconventional professional group will raise funds for Fountains of Hope International (FoH). The money from the event will fund water purification systems that will be installed during FoH’s trip to Zimbabwe in September. Synergize has partnered with FoH for the trip, where they’ll install two to three water purifiers at schools in rural areas of the country.