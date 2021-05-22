Indians: At this rate the Tribe overpaid for Eddie Rosario
Eddie Rosario is being overpaid by the Indians this season. It’s hard to say that Eddie Rosario is having a good season for the Indians. He’s only batting .203, with a .258 OBP and an OPS of just .580. That may not be bad, on its own, especially since hitters in the Major’s are declining in talent. Just look around the league, the “best” hitters aren’t hitting in the mid .300’s anymore. That’s a sign that batting talent is declining, and that hitting philosophies need to change to keep up with the rise of better pitching.factoryofsadness.co