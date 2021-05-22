Indians: At this rate the Tribe overpaid for Eddie Rosario

Baseball players are very streaky. Over the course of a day, week, or month, the best players in the game can look like they don’t even belong in the league. Over time however, this tends to balance out, as better players typically stay hot for longer, and slump for shorter periods of time. Take Aaron Judge for instance. Two weeks ago, the slugger endured a four-game stretch in which he went 1-for-17 with 11 strikeouts, including a ridiculous seven strikeouts in a row at one point. Fast forward a few days, and the Yankees outfielder turned things around to go 12-for-21 with eight runs, five homers, and six RBI in a six-game span, winning AL player of the week in the process.