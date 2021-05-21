newsbreak-logo
Jesse Brown VA Medical Center welcomes new associate medical center director

Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 2 days ago

Jesse Brown VA Medical Center welcomes Matthew Orenstein as the new associate medical center director. In this position, Orenstein is responsible for several administrative operations and services of the health care system, such as patient administration, emergency management, biomedical and facilities engineering, supply chain management, human resources, fiscal, acquisitions, information systems security, decision support systems, vehicular fleet, veterans transportation and beneficiary travel, VERA, and privacy programs.

